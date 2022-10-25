ABC Promotes Florida Candidate Crist on TV

After debate with DeSantis

The day after he was laughed at during a political debate with Florida Governor DeSantis, candidate Charlie Crist was featured in a thinly-disguised TV campaign promotion on ABC’s GMA3.

During his “interview”, Crist repeated many of his same charges, this time to the solidly serious faces of his interviewers.

Perhaps DeSantis will request an equal time opportunity that many TV networks provide out of fairness.

See https://www.foxnews.com/media/twitter-erupts-during-desantis-crist-debate-definition-gaslighting?dicbo=v2-e3e28c40b0b4b1c8c829e9dc0c5e2c97