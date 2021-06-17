AFL Demands Records Relating To The Biden Administration’s Open Border Policies Since Taking Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, America First Legal submitted a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requesting all records, communications, and documents related to a host of the Biden Administration’s immigration policies. Those policies include: implementation of Executive Order 14010; the termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols Program; the failure to abide by the Title 42 program; the decision to implement catch-and-release for aliens at the border; resuming and expanding the Central American Minors Program; and others.

AFL Vice-President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton issued the following statement:

“Since coming into office on January 20, the Biden Administration has undertaken a series of actions that only make sense if they have two goals in mind: open borders and the abolishment of anything resembling immigration enforcement,” Gene Hamilton said. “Their agenda is radical and has transformed the risk calculus for any intending migrants to a ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ proposition. The men and women who nobly serve as career officers, agents, and attorneys in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection do not support this radical agenda, which has been forced upon them by the Biden Administration. The information we seek will advance the American people’s awareness of these decisions, and the extent to which the Biden Administration is committed to the evisceration of our immigration laws through executive fiat.”

Read the full FOIA request here.

