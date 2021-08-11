Call For Vendor Presentations at SPIE ThermoSense XVIV (4/4/22 – Orlando, FL)

CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS

Guidelines – Scope / General and Specific Topics

Presentation and Reception is now in its 18th (eighteen) year and has become very popular. This venue provides an early opportunity for exhibitors to highlight their latest technology and products to the Thermosense and infrared community, prior to the opening of the SPIE DCS-2022 exhibits.

also enables the technical conference attendees to better prioritize their activities when visiting the exhibits. It is a casual meeting with ample time for questions and answers.

for state-of-the-art in future generation of infrared imagers and thermometry (all bands) radiometric and non-radiometric as well multispectral and hyperspectral imaging technologies. Both in updates and new developments – innovation: hardware, software, new applications, accessories, artificial intelligence applied to the field, big data sources, assembly of data sets, calibration, quality control (e.g. lenses, detectors, coolers, cameras etc.), systems integration, standards, training , infrared industry market trends.

Your company must be an exhibitor at Defense + Commercial Sensing Expo 2022 to be part of this event. Any SPIE DCS-2022 exhibitor that offers products or services related to infrared sensors or images; photonics can participate.

content of the presentations has no restrictions and may have scope: technical – research – academic – commercial. Are accepted additional topics that are not within the presenters (vendors) manufacturing and development framework. Find below as guidance listed products, services and applications that may be of interest to the audience. (*) Slots are limited and available on a first come first-served basis. The list of participating vendors and the content of their presentations will show up in the final program of the SPIE DCS-2022 symposium.

Primarily audience background

Researchers in innovative infrared systems, Innovative infrared applications engineers & professionals, Advanced optics engineers, Photonics & imaging researchers, Photonics engineering, infrared systems engineers, Calibration & Test engineers, Academics, Physicists, General Exhibition-Only Visitors, Exhibitor Representatives (SPIE DCS-2022.

Basic rules:

Be Exhibitors at SPIE : SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center – 2022

All exhibitors are eligible to present

First-come first-served basis Slots are limited

Guidelines:

– Manuscript: not required



Presentation on site: flexible. Power Point (PP) other

Presentation contents of the chosen topic : technical – manufacturing – commercial – practical – research : no restrictions (*)

Presentations in this session do not have prior review. As always, presentations within ethical and professional standards are expected.

may bring and display equipment-instruments during the presentation (hardware -other)

· Length of presentation around = 12’- 16’ – TBD

When and where the session takes place:

Orlando, FL – USA – starting Monday, April 4 – 2022 from 12 pm – (noon).

It is not ruled out at this time that eventually some presentations could be scheduled for Monday morning same room – TBD

Information required to apply:

Legal / commercial name of the company – booth number-not being defined yet: TBD – (SPIE DCS – Orlando 2022)

Title of the presentation

Name of the presenter, affiliation, position in the company, presenter (e-mail)

Company name: (Booth N° or TBD) Title presentation: Presenter name / surname: Position in the company: Presenter e-mail:

Thermosense : XLIV Academics + Vendors XVIII + SPIE DCS 2022 Link to https://spie.org/SI22/conferencedetails/thermosense

If you are interested in participating or have any questions, please contact: