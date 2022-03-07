Carbon Emissions by Country:

By Starre Vartan Updated August 18, 2021 Fact checked by Elizabeth MacLennan on TreeHugger.com
(Based on The Global Carbon Project’s 2019 data – in Metric Tons)
1. China—10.17 Billion Tons
2. United States—5.28 Billion Tons
3. India—2.62 Billion Tons
4. Russia—1.68 Billion Tons
5. Japan—1.11 Billion Tons
6. Iran—780 Million Tons
7. Germany—702 Million Tons
8. Indonesia—618 Million Tons
9. South Korea—611 Million Tons
10. Saudi Arabia—582 Million Tons
Read the full article at https://www.treehugger.com/greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-country-5120253
NB: China is by far the largest source of Greenhouse Gases in the world, nearly double that of the U.S.A., and increasing. The US’s level has been steadily decreasing. Russia is fourth behind India. Among the Top Ten, China and Russia seem to be doing the least to reduce their contributions.