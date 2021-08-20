CFP: SPIE.Photonics Europe

3-7 April 2022
Strasbourg, France
Share your work with other experts, the 2022 call for papers is open
Present your research at the only cross-disciplinary event highlighting compelling optics and photonics technologies—from digital optics to quantum technologies to optical imaging, sensing, and metrology.
Additional topics include THz photonics, 3D printed optics, photonic glasses, photosensitive materials, and biophotonics.
The 2022 abstract submissions are due 20 October 2021.
Details are online at Spie.org/pe