First-ever image of “The black hole ‘shadow’ at the heart of the Milky Way“

Image from the Event Horizon Telescope

From the story on the PhysicsWorld (physicsworld.com) website,

”The hefty black hole within the heart of our galaxy – known as Sagittarius A* or Sgr A* – lies some 27,000 light-years away from Earth and had been scrutinized, albeit indirectly, by astronomers for decades. Based on the motions of stars zipping around a seemingly empty spot at the Milky Way’s centre, they had deduced that a body roughly four million times the mass of our Sun must reside there.”

Read the full story online at: https://physicsworld.com/a/first-ever-image-of-the-black-hole-shadow-at-the-heart-of-the-milky-way-revealed-by-the-event-horizon-telescope/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=iop&utm_term=&utm_campaign=14290-52853&utm_content=Title%3A%20First-ever%20image%20of%20the%20black%20hole%20%E2%80%98shadow%E2%80%99%20at%20the%20heart%20of%20the%20Milky%20Way%20revealed%20by%20the%20Event%20Horizon%20Telescope%20-%20Editors_pick&Campaign+Owner=.

 

 

