Image from the Event Horizon Telescope
From the story on the PhysicsWorld (physicsworld.com) website,
”The hefty black hole within the heart of our galaxy – known as Sagittarius A* or Sgr A* – lies some 27,000 light-years away from Earth and had been scrutinized, albeit indirectly, by astronomers for decades. Based on the motions of stars zipping around a seemingly empty spot at the Milky Way’s centre, they had deduced that a body roughly four million times the mass of our Sun must reside there.”
Read the full story online at: https://physicsworld.com/a/first-ever-image-of-the-black-hole-shadow-at-the-heart-of-the-milky-way-revealed-by-the-event-horizon-telescope/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=iop&utm_term=&utm_campaign=14290-52853&utm_content=Title%3A%20First-ever%20image%20of%20the%20black%20hole%20%E2%80%98shadow%E2%80%99%20at%20the%20heart%20of%20the%20Milky%20Way%20revealed%20by%20the%20Event%20Horizon%20Telescope%20-%20Editors_pick&Campaign+Owner=.