Gemini’s GHOST Captures Exquisite First Light Observations of a Bright, Chemically Rich Star

The image shows a representation of the full GHOST spectrum of HD 222925, a remarkably bright, chemically complex star. This star is a prime example of the type of object that GHOST will investigate. The spectrum measures light from around 350 nm to around 1015 nm. Light that is ‘bluer’ than 380 nm is ultraviolet and is invisible to our eyes. Light that is ‘redder’ than around 750 nm is infrared and is also invisible to our eyes.

The wiggly line represents the data measured revealing detailed information about the star’s chemical composition.