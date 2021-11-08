Imagine Teaching Bitcoin in High School

In a November 8th issue of the CNBC Investing Club Newsletter, Jim Cramer – a popular TV analyst, author and my favorite stock market guru – noted that the Mayor-elect Adams for New York City had proposed teaching Bitcoin in public schools. Jim’s comment is “…we don’t even teach traditional money…maybe we should start with that? (https://link.cnbc.com/public/25622135).

Sounds to me like a thoughtless proposal by Adams and a thoughtful comment by Cramer. In my experience, there was and is very little financial education curricula in public schools nor in many private ones, for that matter. Seems to me that needs to change.

This is a subject that is usually learned by experience at home, at least it was in my family. We teach our children to save, spend wisely and use credit carefully.

However, my family of working class Irish and their decedents, regular long-term savings creating wealth and investing was never considered. My experiences also tells me that many immigrant and minority families have less home financial training than mine.

About 50 years ago I bought my first home and it’s been a steady area of economic growth and learning ever since. One great reference book that I found a few years ago is It’s About The Money” by the Jesse Jacksons Sr. & Jr. who aimed their educational efforts at the lack of financial education that they see as endemic among minorities.

I highly recommend this book and the companion works by this dynamic duo for anyone who is seeking to understand how to use their resources wisely and create wealth, rather than gamble on new, risky and complex assets (?) like crypto.