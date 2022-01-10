New Cloud based Thermography Reporting

TI ReporterTM Is Here, Now!

Burlington, NJ, U.S.A. – An exciting new, cloud based IR Thermography data collection, storage and reporting technology has just been announced by T/IR Systems in New Jersey, U.S.A.

It is designed for Thermographers by highly experienced IR Thermographers,

TI ReporterTM works with all thermal imagers regardless of make, model or age.

Users can access data and write reports even with a smart phone and web browser; no need for a specific type of computer.

Pre-designed report formats are built in and meet a wide range of industry and imaging standards. In addition, it is the only stand alone TI reporting resource that is free from crashes associated with cross-linked software systems.

Learn all about it online at: www.ti-reporter.com

