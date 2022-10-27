PA Dems Continue Lying About Dr. Oz

Repeat the opposite of his stand on abortion despite his triple statements during the Fetterman “debate”

Yesterday and today the TV and radio demonizing ads in Philadelphia media against Dr. Mehmet. Oz continued the lie that he proposes a no-abortion policy without exception. This began before the debate in evidently a last ditch, desperate effort to label his policy as “inhuman”. Seems like their desperation to win has no limits.

Yet Dr. Oz has never made such a policy claim and three times times during Tuesday’s widely viewed TV debate with John Fetterman, Dr. Oz stated emphatically that he believed the opposite, to wit, he believes in the three sensible exceptions for abortion, incest, rape or the life of the mother.

In addition, Dr. Oz challenged John Fetterman to show or state when he ever made such a policy statement. John Fetterman stood mute and made no reply.

Yet the lies in the media continue unabated, evidently trying to convince voters that Dr. Oz is a really bad guy. Political demonization at its best…worst? Whatever you call it, it is blatant lying.

So, who are the bad guys here, the people who write for the deviously wrong ads, pay for them or the media that continues to publish such obvious, proven lies knowingly? Dr. Oz’s statements are a matter of record as is the lack of any response from John Fetterman.

In our view this are prime examples of false, negative demonization in political advertisements. No wonder the populous is ashamed at the way U.S. politics is managed by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and their complicit supporters in the media.

Are there any real watchdogs beyond the voters?