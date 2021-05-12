Real Obstacles to Going Green

Critical Materials are Very Scarce & Costly

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a 287 page report on the role of critical materials in transitioning to clean energy conditions such as the one proposed by the Biden Administration in the U.S.A. Visit https://www.iea.org/reports/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions to read the Executive Summary and/or the full report.

According to Mark Mills in his Wall Street Journal article on the report and it’s conclusions, “…it exposes the hidden environmental costs and infeasibility of going green”. (Visit https://www.wsj.com/articles/bidens-not-so-clean-energy-transition-11620752282?mod=hp_opin_pos_1)

To me, this report points out the fact that wanting an ideal world condition often neglects the true difficulties involved or, wishing won’t make it true. It could easily mean that the rushed U.S.A. plan has created a likely disappointment for the planners who did not do their homework very well before shouting about “Going Green”. Red-faced seems more likely.

Sad. There will be a lot of sore egos and possibly strong denials when the word gets out to President Joe Biden and the media. This is too big to ignore or downplay, especially as the IEA shows that the sources for the critical materials are not in the U.S.A. or anywhere else in the Western world!

Back to square one.

Perhaps some will even read Steve Koonin’s thoughtful book “Unsettled” and realize that the entire green effort is not as high a priority as ensuring America’s energy future in another way https://www.amazon.com/Unsettled-Climate-Science-Doesnt-Matters/dp/1950665798