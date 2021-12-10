Simple Honesty: Who Has It In Business?

COL Pay Increases (Or Not) Speaks Volumes!

Quite a few years ago, I was hired by a British Company, Land Instruments, Ltd., to become the third employee of their US Subsidiary, Land Instruments, Inc., in a low rent office space near Philadelphia. They had an unusual policy that all employees truly loved: they paid a cost of living (COL) increase each year to everyone in both organizations every year without fail.

The recent agitation reported from Google employees about adjusting income for inflation and the management response says a lot about the ethics of American management, indeed that of all companies anywhere who do not follow such a straightforward policy.

Merit pay at Land was considered separately and the COL increase were based on the National government statistics on COL.

As the Managing Director for this family-owned firm said, whenever asked, “It’s a matter of simple honesty, if we hire someone to work for a certain pay and the “value of money” decreases, for whatever reason, it is simply being honest to adjust their pay by the same amount”. Needless to say, the COL has not decreased on a very long time, so the inverse does not happen.

This policy held for the 16 plus years that I worked at the Land organization. It actually was disputed by a major employee consulting organization in the US when we needed to develop an employee handbook with firm policy details.

The MD of the UK office was adamant and never, in my knowledge, backed down on his “Simple Honesty” policy. The entire company was sold to a much larger US company after I left and I suspect they became “Simply Dishonest” as many companies are,

As a footnote, in the time I was at Land Instruments we went through the severe inflation of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with the same policy and our salaries were always updated to the late steps COL.

Another note: I later worked for a large U.S. company for more than 12 years and, while they most often paid a COL increase, but they did not differentiate it from merit pay. I also noted that few, if any, US forms do separate the two aspects of pay increases.

It would be interesting to learn just what organizations are honest with their employees pay over time. Comments on Twitter are encouraged.