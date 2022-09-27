Thermosense: Thermal Infrared Applications XLV

Call For Papers- Abstracts by 19 October 2022

30 April–4 May 2023 – Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center- Orlando, Florida, USA

Academic research and professional practical papers are solicited related to infrared applications (NIR/SWIR /MWIR/LWIR) in the areas listed below, and are also welcome in other areas.

ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

• in-situ monitoring

• post build inspection

• molten metals measurement.

AEROSPACE APPLICATIONS

• aircraft NDT

• process monitoring

• corrosion/FOD/fatigue

• aging aircraft

• spacecraft and satellites.

INTELLIGENCE AND NDE4.0 IN IRT

• machine learning

• deep learning

• cognitive computing • Internet of Things

• big data.

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

• IR imaging for autonomous vehicles

• predictive maintenance: electrical/

• predictive maintenance: mechanical • automotive NDT

• process monitoring: automation

• driver vision enhancement.

BUILDING AND CULTURAL HERITAGE APPLICATIONS

• energy conservation and energy efficiency • construction quality control

• roof moisture surveying

• weatherization

• artwork analysis

• assessment of conservation interventions.

CALIBRATION

• standards

• sources

• instruments traceability

• atmospheric transmission.

DETECTION OF GAS AND OTHER LEAKS

• pipelines, oil fields, offshore platforms, refineries

• gas pumping stations, gasoline stations • UXO: unexploded ordinance.

DRONE AND AIRBORNE THERMOGRAPHY

• environmental monitoring

• building assessment

• solar cell and power plant inspection

• inspection and monitoring of aircraft structures.

RELATED CALL FOR INDUSTRY PRESENTATIONS

Thermosense Vendor Presentation and Reception XIX

Attention all SPIE DCS 2023 exhibiting companies!

MONDAY 1 MAY 2023

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center Orlando, Florida

What’s new in hardware and software for thermography, thermal imaging, and non-contact temperature measurement? Share your latest! The Thermosense Vendor Presentation and Reception started nineteen years ago and has become a very popular and well-attended success. This special session provides an early opportunity for exhibitors to highlight their latest technology and newest products to the Thermosense, infrared industry, and SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing technical audience prior to the opening of the DCS Expo. In a relaxed atmosphere, enjoy a casual meeting setting with ample time for questions and answers. This session enables the conference attendees and visitors to better prioritize their activities when visiting the Expo.

TO PARTICIPATE

Reservations are open now, with limited time slots available. If you are inter- ested in participating, or have any questions, contact the moderators:

• Andres E. Rozlosnik, SI Termografía Infrarroja (Argentina) at

aer@termografia.com

• Sheng-Jen (Tony) Hsieh, Texas A&M Univ. (USA) at hsieh@tamu.edu

This special vendors session does not require abstract submission through the SPIE Thermosense conference and accepted presentations do not re- quire submissions for proceedings publication. DO NOT submit through the “Submit an Abstract” button on this page. For participation in this vendors session, contact the moderators directly to apply (listed above).

ABOUT

SPIE Thermosense is the longest-standing and larg- est international technical conference focused on scientific, industrial, and medical uses of infrared imaging, infrared temperature measurements, and image analysis. Its proceedings are found in most scientific and engineering libraries, providing an un- equaled depth and breadth of technical information and reference data. The Thermosense conference promotes worldwide exchange of information about research, uses and applications of infrared (IR) im- aging technology. This includes infrared thermog- raphy and thermal infrared sensing primarily in the NIR, SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR bands. SPIE Thermo- sense encompasses technical papers, workshops and short-courses. Since 1978, these activities have included topics from the fundamentals of infrared imaging and calibration to virtually all infrared re- search and applications. Special emphasis has been on problem solving and turning new developments into standard practices.