“ What is Biden doing about protesting at justices’ homes?”

This is not just noxious behavior; it is illegal. Federal law – Section 1507 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code – clearly states that it is unlawful to protest near a “residence occupied or used by [a] judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with the intent of influencing “the discharge of his duty,” adding that anyone who “uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”

As reported by Marc Theissen in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13th!